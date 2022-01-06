Klépierre: LAUNCH OF A TENDER OFFER ON TWO SERIES OF NOTES

English French

PRESS RELEASE



LAUNCH OF A TENDER OFFER ON TWO SERIES OF NOTES

Paris — January 6, 2022

Klépierre announces today the launch of a tender offer on two series of notes:

€750,000,000 1.00% notes due April 17, 2023 (ISIN: FR0012674661) issued by Klépierre on April 17, 2015 (of which €750,000,000 are currently outstanding); and

€630,000,000 1.75% notes due November 6, 2024 (ISIN: FR0012283653) issued by Klépierre in three assimilated tranches of notes on November 6, 2014, January 28, 2015 and June 11, 2015 respectively (of which €630,000,000 are currently outstanding).

In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of June 29, 2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as amended, this press release may contain inside information and was communicated to Klépierre’s primary information provider on January 6, 2022 at 8:30 Paris time.

AGENDA February 16, 2022 2021 full-year earnings (after market close) April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com







Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available in the “Publications section” of Klépierre’s Finance page: www.klepierre.com/en/finance/publications

Attachment