English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders



Date 6 January 2022

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2021 and announcement of expectations for 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and profit before tax for 2021.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million to approximately DKK 1,545 million. The expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million to approximately DKK 1,535 million.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a continued satisfactory income flow including continued growth in loans and a continued big increase in customers as well as a satisfactory credit quality.

The annual report for 2021 will be published as previously announced on 2 February 2022.

Concurrently with the above, we announce our expectations for 2022. The bank expects core earnings in the range DKK 1,350-1,650 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,300-1,650 million.





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment