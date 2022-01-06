Kingspeed Announces $KSC Buyback Program from INO Revenue

Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the massive success of KingSpeed’s Token Offering which sold out in mere minutes, KingSpeed has announced their INO event this January. On January 7th, Babylons will launch (Register for the whitelist here), on January 11th Liquidifty launches (Register for the whitelist here), and on January 14th Tofu NFT launches (Register for the whitelist here).





An Initial NFT Offering (INO) is a new form of fundraising. Accordingly, the revenue from selling NFTs will return to serve the interests of users of KingSpeed. Similar to an IDO, Initial NFT Offerings give projects and creators the ability to engage supporters and communities by issuing NFTs.The Initial NFT Offering allows participating investors to benefit from the scarcity of NFT.

There will be 1000 boxes listed in total:

Alpha Boxes | 179 BUSD each | Stage 3–6

Beta Boxes | 299 BUSD each | Stage 4–7

Gamma Boxes | 459 BUSD each | Stage 5–7

There are 4 parts combined that will create a complete KingSpeed’s NFT Car: Hull, Wheels, Engine, and Control board. The cars have power from 800–950–1150–1350–1600 which will be played at stages 3–4–5–6–7 respectively. The higher the car’s power, the higher the stage, the more money you will earn. A total of 4000 pieces will be circulating in this INO event.

In order to appreciate and protect the interests of users in the community, the KingSpeed team has decided to deduct part of the revenue from the upcoming INO event to buy back $KSC Token.

About King Speed:

King Speed is a Free-to-play and Play-to-earn blockchain-based racing game where players use NFT cars and equipment to challenge other players in a huge and ever-expanding racing world that we created. In Kingspeed, users can collect rare virtual items including Cars, Drivers, Gears, and Race Tracks. Furthermore, they can use their collectibles to race in our racing games. The design of the collectible components of the game simulates traditional scarcity-based collecting games. Our racing game will contain multiple game modes and activities, allowing users to earn rewards while playing the game.

Website: https://kingspeed.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kingspeed_io

Medium: https://medium.com/@kingspeed.io

Telegram: https://t.me/kingspeedglobal

Media Contact: Cherry Khuc, hello.kingspeed@gmail.com