Insights on the Biosimulation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Certara, Evidera and Gendata Among Others

The Global Biosimulation Market size was estimated at USD 2,112.80 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,461.84 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% reaching USD 5,380.45 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Biosimulation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product & Service, the market was studied across Services and Software. The Services is further studied across Contract Services and In-house Services. The Software is further studied across Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software, Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software, Pk/Pd Modeling and Simulation Software, Toxicity Prediction Software, and Trial Design Software.

Based on Delivery Model, the market was studied across Ownership Models and Subscription Models.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Regulatory Authorities, and Research Institutes.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Drug Development and Drug Discovery. The Drug Development is further studied across Clinical Trials and Preclinical Testing. The Preclinical Testing is further studied across Adme/Tox and Pk/Pd. The Drug Discovery is further studied across Lead Identification and Optimization and Target Identification and Validation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biosimulation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biosimulation Market, including Advanced Chemistry Development, Certara, Chemical Computing Group ULC, Dassault Systemes, Evidera, Gendata AG, In silico biosciences, INOSIM Software, Insilico Biotechnology AG, LeadInvent Pharma Inc, Nuventra Pharma Sciences, Physiomics Plc, Rosa & Co. LLC., Schrodinger, Inc., and Simulations Plus.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biosimulation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biosimulation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biosimulation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biosimulation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biosimulation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biosimulation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biosimulation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Potential demand attributed to adaptations of biosimulation in various sectors such as biotechnology

5.2.2. Growing demand associated with application of biosimulation in clinical trials

5.2.3. Rising investments in drug developments and drug testings

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Upscaled prices involved in installations and technique developments for biosimulation

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Favorable governmental laws and regulations to implement biosimulation

5.4.2. Increasing investments in research and development for utilization of biosimulation

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of awareness coupled with scarcity of professionals for research and development



6. Biosimulation Market, by Product & Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.2.1. Contract Services

6.2.2. In-house Services

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

6.3.2. Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software

6.3.3. Pk/Pd Modeling and Simulation Software

6.3.4. Toxicity Prediction Software

6.3.5. Trial Design Software



7. Biosimulation Market, by Delivery Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ownership Models

7.3. Subscription Models



8. Biosimulation Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Contract Research Organizations

8.3. Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Regulatory Authorities

8.5. Research Institutes



9. Biosimulation Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Drug Development

9.2.1. Clinical Trials

9.2.2. Preclinical Testing

9.2.2.1. Adme/Tox

9.2.2.2. Pk/Pd

9.3. Drug Discovery

9.3.1. Lead Identification and Optimization

9.3.2. Target Identification and Validation



10. Americas Biosimulation Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Biosimulation Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biosimulation Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Advanced Chemistry Development

14.2. Certara

14.3. Chemical Computing Group ULC

14.4. Dassault Systemes

14.5. Evidera

14.6. Gendata AG

14.7. In silico biosciences

14.8. INOSIM Software

14.9. Insilico Biotechnology AG

14.10. LeadInvent Pharma Inc.

14.11. Nuventra Pharma Sciences

14.12. Physiomics Plc

14.13. Rosa & Co. LLC.

14.14. Schrodinger, Inc.

14.15. Simulations Plus



15. Appendix

