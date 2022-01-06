Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Closing Mechanism, Component, Technology, End-use and Region

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report by Type, by Closing Mechanism, by Component, by Technology, by End-Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market size was estimated at USD 712.69 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 799.49 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.51% to reach USD 1,446.24 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Closed System Transfer Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Membrane to Membrane Systems and Needleless Systems.
- Based on Closing Mechanism, the market was studied across Click to Lock Systems, Color to Colour Alignment Systems, Lueker Lock Systems, and Push to Turn systems.
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Bag Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, and Vial Access Devices.
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Air Filtration Devices, Compartmentalize Devices, and Diaphragm Based Devices.
- Based on End-Use, the market was studied across Hospitals and Oncology Clinics & Oncology Centers.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Closed System Transfer Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, including B. Braun Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caragen Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Carmel Pharma AB, CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co. KG, Corvida Medical, Epic Medical, Equashield LLC, ICU Medical Inc., JMS North America Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Pfizer Inc., REM Systems, Simplivia Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vygon SA, and Yukon Medical, LLC.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to rising chronic diseased patients across the globe
5.1.1.2. Proliferation in utilization of cytotoxic and harmful drugs for treatment of numerous diseases
5.1.1.3. Emergence of advancement in closed system transfer devices
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with closed system transfer devices manufacturing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing investments with governmental fundings to assist usage of closed system transfer devices
5.1.3.2. Increasing government approvals of cancer treatments with closed system transfer devices
5.1.3.3. Growing numbers of oncology treatment centres along with hospitals for cancer treatments
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of governmental standards coupled with less awareness among the hospital professionals
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Membrane to Membrane Systems
6.3. Needleless Systems
7. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Click to Lock Systems
7.3. Color to Colour Alignment Systems
7.4. Lueker Lock Systems
7.5. Push to Turn systems
8. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bag Access Devices
8.3. Syringe Safety Devices
8.4. Vial Access Devices
9. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Air Filtration Devices
9.3. Compartmentalize Devices
9.4. Diaphragm Based Devices
10. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End-Use
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospitals
10.3. Oncology Clinics & Oncology Centers
11. Americas Closed System Transfer Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Closed System Transfer Devices Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Closed System Transfer Devices Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. B. Braun Medical Inc.
15.2. Baxter International Inc.
15.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.4. Caragen Limited
15.5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
15.6. Carmel Pharma AB
15.7. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co. KG
15.8. Corvida Medical
15.9. Epic Medical
15.10. Equashield LLC
15.11. ICU Medical Inc.
15.12. JMS North America Corporation
15.13. Medline Industries LP
15.14. Pfizer Inc.
15.15. REM Systems
15.16. Simplivia Healthcare
15.17. Terumo Corporation
15.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.19. Vygon SA
15.20. Yukon Medical, LLC
16. Appendix
