Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Closing Mechanism, Component, Technology, End-use and Region

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report by Type, by Closing Mechanism, by Component, by Technology, by End-Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market size was estimated at USD 712.69 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 799.49 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.51% to reach USD 1,446.24 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Closed System Transfer Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Membrane to Membrane Systems and Needleless Systems.

Based on Closing Mechanism, the market was studied across Click to Lock Systems, Color to Colour Alignment Systems, Lueker Lock Systems, and Push to Turn systems.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Bag Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, and Vial Access Devices.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Air Filtration Devices, Compartmentalize Devices, and Diaphragm Based Devices.

Based on End-Use, the market was studied across Hospitals and Oncology Clinics & Oncology Centers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Closed System Transfer Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, including B. Braun Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caragen Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Carmel Pharma AB, CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co. KG, Corvida Medical, Epic Medical, Equashield LLC, ICU Medical Inc., JMS North America Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Pfizer Inc., REM Systems, Simplivia Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vygon SA, and Yukon Medical, LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to rising chronic diseased patients across the globe

5.1.1.2. Proliferation in utilization of cytotoxic and harmful drugs for treatment of numerous diseases

5.1.1.3. Emergence of advancement in closed system transfer devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with closed system transfer devices manufacturing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing investments with governmental fundings to assist usage of closed system transfer devices

5.1.3.2. Increasing government approvals of cancer treatments with closed system transfer devices

5.1.3.3. Growing numbers of oncology treatment centres along with hospitals for cancer treatments

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of governmental standards coupled with less awareness among the hospital professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Membrane to Membrane Systems

6.3. Needleless Systems



7. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Click to Lock Systems

7.3. Color to Colour Alignment Systems

7.4. Lueker Lock Systems

7.5. Push to Turn systems



8. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bag Access Devices

8.3. Syringe Safety Devices

8.4. Vial Access Devices



9. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Air Filtration Devices

9.3. Compartmentalize Devices

9.4. Diaphragm Based Devices



10. Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End-Use

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Oncology Clinics & Oncology Centers



11. Americas Closed System Transfer Devices Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Closed System Transfer Devices Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Closed System Transfer Devices Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. B. Braun Medical Inc.

15.2. Baxter International Inc.

15.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.4. Caragen Limited

15.5. Cardinal Health, Inc.

15.6. Carmel Pharma AB

15.7. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co. KG

15.8. Corvida Medical

15.9. Epic Medical

15.10. Equashield LLC

15.11. ICU Medical Inc.

15.12. JMS North America Corporation

15.13. Medline Industries LP

15.14. Pfizer Inc.

15.15. REM Systems

15.16. Simplivia Healthcare

15.17. Terumo Corporation

15.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

15.19. Vygon SA

15.20. Yukon Medical, LLC



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2k1txb