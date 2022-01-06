Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2021-2031: The Rapidly Growing Market is Driven by Demand for Conductive Materials for Applications in Electronics and Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon nanotubes market is growing rapidly, driven by demand for conductive materials for applications in electronics and batteries for electric vehicles.
LG Chem has recently announced the completion of a 1,200 metric ton (MT) expansion of their CNT production capacity to 1,700 MT. At the end of 2020, Carbice Corporation raised $15 million to develop CNTs for thermal management in electronics. Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million.
Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in rubber, coatings, transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.
This Report Includes:
- Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2031.
- Industry activity and product news 2020-2021.
- Analysis of other carbon nanotube related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.
- Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.
- Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.
- Profiles of more than 140 companies. Companies profiled include LG Chem, MECHnano, Capital Power Corporation, Somalytics, Huntsman Corporation, NovationSi, Zeon Corporation, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation, NAWA Technologies, OCSiAl and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview Of Carbon Nanotubes
3. Carbon Nanotube Synthesis and Production
4. Carbon Nanotubes Patents
5. Carbon Nanotubes Pricing and Price Drivers
6. Carbon Nanotubes in 3D Printing
7. Carbon Nanotubes in Adhesives
8. Carbon Nanotubes in Aerospace
9. Carbon Nanotubes in Automotive
10. Carbon Nanotubes in Batteries
11. Carbon Nanotubes in Composites
12. Carbon Nanotubes in Conductive inks
13. Carbon Nanotubes in Construction
14. Carbon Nanotubes in Electronics
15. Carbon Nanotubes in Filtration
16. Carbon Nanotubes in Fuel Cells
17. Carbon Nanotubes in Life Sciences and Medicine
18. Carbon Nanotubes in Lubricants
19. Carbon Nanotubes in Oil and Gas
20. Carbon Nanotubes in Paints and Coatings
21. Carbon Nanotubes in Photovoltaics
22. Carbon Nanotubes in Rubber and Tires
23. Carbon Nanotubes in Sensors
24. Carbon Nanotubes in Smart Textiles and Apparel
25. Carbon Nanotubes in Supercapacitors
26. Carbon Nanotubes in Other Markets
27. Collaborations
28. Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (125 Company Profiles)
29. Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (18 Company Profiles)
30. Research Methodology
31. References
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema
- BNNT LLC
- C2CNT LLC
- Carbonics Inc.
- DexMat, Inc.
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- GSI Creos Corporation
- Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- OCSIAL
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Zeon Corporation
