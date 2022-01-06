Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Markets, 2021-2026 - Rapid Increase in Digitalization and Growing Competition to Positively Impact the Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Health Record Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic health record market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% to reach US$60.276 billion by 2026 from US$37.482 billion in 2019.

Other than charting for patients, Electronic Health Records are also used to improve health care outcomes. EHR combines various types of clinical data and uses the information to bring innovation to the healthcare industry. It eliminates the need of tracking the patient's previous medical records, thereby saves time and cost.

A major reason for the growth of this market is the rising number of hospitals worldwide and the demand for health-related research.

The number of hospitals adopting EHR Solutions across the world has increased rapidly. Hospitals across the world not only perform the function of diagnosis and treatment but also perform the function of biomedical research and technological innovation.

With the rapidly increasing population, EHR's can be widely used to carry out investigations. EHR will turn out to be a low-cost medium for accessing data on a large population. The increasing number of hospitals worldwide and the need for research will surely fuel the global EHR market.

The rapid increase in digitalization and growing competition worldwide is also projected to positively impact the sales of the EHR Market

Increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry has lifted the global EHR market. The health care industry across the world is planning the full initialization of their enterprises. Technology in the health care industry of Asia has helped in promoting quality healthcare in the remotest area.

The need for digitalization is rising in Asia as compared to the other parts of the world as a huge proportion of the population resides in Asia. The bulk of the Asian population is aging and is projected to be benefited from the digital advancement of the health care system.

Several Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan are doing very well in the field of health care digitalization. North America holds the largest share in the global digital health care market. This is attributed to the rise in investment, improvement in health care structure, and initiatives taken by the government.

The surge of COVID-19 is also bolstering the demand for this market

The adoption of EHR technology has ruled out the need for an in-person doctor's visit. As the need for health care facilities surges, many developing countries are building up their efforts to incorporate EHR facilities to track their patient health with efficacy.

The rapidly aging population and the need to curtail the cost is expected to drive the global Electronic Health Record market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Analysis, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud-based



6. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Analysis, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acute

6.3. Ambulatory

6.4. Post-acute



7. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Analysis, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Pharmacies

7.5. Laboratories

7.6. Others



8. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. UK

8.4.4. Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Therapy Notes, LLC

10.2. Practice Fusion, Inc.

10.3. Cerner Corporation

10.4. Optum, Inc.

10.5. OfficeAlly, Inc.

10.6. NextGen Healthcare

10.7. PointClickCare

10.8. Allscripts

10.9. eClinicalWorks, LLC

10.10. Flatiron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h5xs1