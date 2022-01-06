Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration





Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

6 January 2022

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid gross on Monday, 31 January 2022 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 14 January 2022. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 13 January 2022.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.

For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Secretary



JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)



Limited



Tel.: 01481 702400 Dean Orrico



President



Middlefield International Limited



Tel.: 01203 7094016



