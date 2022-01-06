New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitrectomy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, Patient Type, Surgery Approach, End User [Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers ], Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195663/?utm_source=GNW

However, complications associated with vitrectomy hamper the market growth.

Vitrectomy is a surgical procedure employed to treat various problems with the retina and vitreous and to remove the vitreous gel from the eye.The procedure is performed during retinal detachment with vitreous hemorrhage.



As a result, vitrectomy smoothens the procedure and prevents any detachment of the retina.In addition, it is helpful for various repairs, such as the removal of scar tissue.



The procedure also helps restore the vision loss caused due to vitreous humor bleeding.

The vitrectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, patient type, surgery approach, end-user, and distribution channel.Based on product, the market is segmented into vitrectomy accessories, vitrectomy machines, microscopic illumination equipment, and surgical instruments.



The vitrectomy machines segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.The vitrectomy devices market, by application, is segmented into diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole, and others. The diabetic retinopathy segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The market for retinal detachment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The vitrectomy devices market, by patient type, is segmented into adult, pediatrics, and geriatric. The geriatrics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. The vitrectomy devices market, by surgery approach, is bifurcated into posterier/pars plana vitrectomy and anterior vitrectomy. The posterior/pars plana vitrectomy segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.The market, by end-user, is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. . The market for Opthalamic clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.The vitrectomy devices market, by distribution channel, is segmented into direct tenders, third party distributors, and retail sales. The retail sales segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



Opthalamic clinics and manufacturing organizations are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the vitrectomy devices market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195663/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________