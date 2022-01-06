New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Material, Application, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195655/?utm_source=GNW



The increase in blood donation rate is projected to support the growth of the vacuum blood collection tubes market in the near future. As per the American National Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people donate blood every year in the US. 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells are collected in the US in a year. Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the US. Moreover, with the rise of blood disorders, the need for blood is also increasing. For instance, sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the US. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients may require blood transfusions throughout their lives. Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment. Thus, according to the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the US. It is estimated that 111 million US citizens, or 37% of the US population, are eligible blood donors. However, less than 10% of the 37% eligible blood donors donate annually. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. From June 2019, when someone in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Baltimore, or Washington, DC indicates on Facebook that they would like to be a blood donor, nearby blood centers will be able to send them notifications for local blood drives. The feature is intended to help blood centers address chronic and seasonal shortages in their blood supplies. Donors in the US are often recruited by the widespread use of rewards or incentives for donating blood, including t-shirts, event tickets, or opportunity drawings for televisions and expensive cars. In this context, the American Red Cross started a campaign called "Give a Little, Buy a Lot" to increase blood and platelet donations during the holidays. In this campaign, donors have a chance to win a US$ 1,000 gift card for shopping. Club 25 is one of many successful initiatives that National Societies support. Through this initiative, young donors provide blood to save lives and encourage other young people to do the same.

Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population gives rise to various types of diseases.The primary diagnosis of most of the diseases is done by phlebotomy tests.



In addition, US companies and labs rushed to produce blood tests for COVID-19 immunity in the initial phase of the pandemic.For instance, in July 2020, several private companies, including California-based Biomerica Inc, began marketing blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies outside the US.



The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on product, is segmented into heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, glucose tubes, serum separating tubes, and ERS tubes.In 2021, the serum separating tubes segment held the largest share of the market.



The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on material, is segmented into PET, polypropylene, and tempered glass.In 2021, the PET segment held the largest share of the market.



The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on application, is segmented into blood routine examination, biochemical test, and coagulation testing.In 2021, the blood routine examination segment held the largest share of the market.



Based on end user, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pathology labs, and blood banks.The blood banks segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



