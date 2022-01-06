United States At-Home Care Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Kindred at Home, Amedisys, LHC Group, and Encompass Health Corp

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US At-Home Care Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US at-home care market by value, by service type, by employment count, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US at-home care market.

At-Homecare is health care or supportive care provided by a professional caregiver in the individual home where the patient or client is living, as opposed to care provided in group accommodations like clinics or nursing homes. Homecare is also known as domiciliary care, social care, or in-home care.

It comprises a range of activities, especially paramedical aid by nurses and assistance in daily living for ill, disabled, or elderly people. Occasionally, palliative and end-of-life care can be provided through home health nursing. Home health nurses may assist patients with activities of daily living (ADLs) such as bathing, toileting, and feeding, or they direct and supervise the aide in providing ADL care.

The healthcare industry witnessed a shift in trends towards home healthcare as compared to hospital care due to revised norms with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awareness for home healthcare services increased in 2020 as these services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services.

Also, service providers are expanding their portfolio by offering services, such as at-home COVID-19 testing. Even though the fear of COVID-19 infection is still high, the new forms of work organization and Infection prevention and control (IPC) policies and practices have provided a path for continued home care services.

The US at-home care market has increased during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The US at-home care market is expected to increase due to the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing per capita personal income, low-cost setting, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of supporting infrastructure, the risk to patient safety, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing use of telemedicine, increasing IoMt and more acute care, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US at-home care market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The US at-home care market is highly fragmented. The key players of the US at-home care market are Kindred at Home, Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., and Encompass Health Corp. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 At-Home Care: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to At-Home Care

2.1.2 Benefits of At-Home Care

2.1.3 Disadvantages of At-Home Care

2.1.4 Types of At-Home Care

2.1.5 Non-Medical Home Care vs. Home Healthcare

2.1.6 At-Home Care Vs. Nursing Homes

2.2 At-Home Care Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 At-Home Care Segmentation by Service Type

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US At-Home Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US At-Home Care Market by Value

3.1.2 The US At-Home Care Market by Service Type (Home Healthcare & Nursing Care, Home Hospice Care, Home Therapy Services, Non-Medical Home Care, and Others)

3.2 The US At-Home Care Market: Service Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Healthcare & Nursing Care Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Home Hospice Care Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Home Therapy Services Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Non-Medical Home Care Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Others At-Home Care Market by Value

3.3 The US At-Home Care Market: Employment Count Analysis

3.3.1 The US Home Healthcare Services Market by Employment Count

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on At-Home Care Industry

4.2 Workforce Shortage Due to COVID-19

4.3 Policy Response on Pandemic

4.3.1 Access to the Provider Relief Funds

4.3.2 Flexibility on Physician Signature Requirements

4.3.3 Access to Protective Equipment

4.4 Post COVID-19 Impact on Industry

4.4.1 Opportunities for Expanded Services

4.4.2 More Attractive Job Market

4.4.3 More Payment Options

4.4.4 Licensing Requirements

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Increasing Per Capita Personal Income

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Home Health Care Spending

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.6 Low Cost Setting

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

5.2.2 Risk to Patient Safety

5.2.3 Limited Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing use of Telemedicine

5.3.2 Increasing IoMT and More Acute Care

5.3.3 Robust Home Healthcare Scheduling and Medical Billing Software

5.3.4 Increasing Use of Healthcare Data Analytics

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US At-Home Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Home Health Care Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Business Strategy

Amedisys, Inc.

Encompass Health Corp.

Kindred At Home

LHC Group, Inc.

