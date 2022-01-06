New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinalysis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Test Type, Application, and End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195653/?utm_source=GNW

However, stringent regulatory requirements and product recalls are restraining the urinalysis market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Beckman Coulter Inc. received notice to recall its automated urinalysis systems from the market.



A urinalysis is used in diagnosis and management of range of disorders such as kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and diabetes.In general, urinalysis is a test of urine.



Urinalysis is an analysis by chemical, physical, and microscopical means to check for the presence of drugs and disease.A urinalysis includes checking the concentration, appearance, and content of urine.



In urinalysis, abnormal results may point to an illness or disease.If the urine test result is positive, it may point that kidneys are not functioning or filtering the blood in the manner as they should.



It might also point towards cardiovascular disease. Urinalysis can also be used to detect pregnancy and ovulation.

As per the study reported by a group of researchers at the American College of Physicians and Infectious Diseases Society of America in 2020, ~6 million people in the US visit physicians for the treatment of urinary tract infection (UTIs) every year.Women are at a higher risk of developing UTIs than men.



According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2019, patients with existing chronic conditions, such as diabetes mellitus (DM), are at a greater risk of acquiring UTIs.The demand for components required for urinalysis is rising due to the common occurrence of diabetes across the world, as the primary screening for diabetes involves urinalysis.



As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ~463 million adults (age 20–79 years) in the world were living with diabetes in 2019; this number is likely to rise to 700 million by 2045. According to the IDF, ~87.6 million adults of age 20–79 was living with diabetes in Southeast Asia in 2019, representing a regional prevalence of 8.8%, and ~56.7% of these diabetes cases were undiagnosed, this shows there is potential for market development of urinalysis. Moreover, according to a study published by the National Kidney Foundation in 2020, ~35.0% of the diabetic population above age 20 would develop chronic kidney diseases over the period. An ongoing surge in the prevalence of prostate and bladder cancer raises a strong therapeutic imperative for the implementation of highly effective diagnostics.

Thus, the escalating prevalence of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney diseases boosts urinalysis market growth.



COVID-19 has presented the most significant global health emergency till date.Lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to delay undergoing health checkups, thus affecting the number of tests being performed and sales of instruments, consumables, and reagents.



The urinalysis market witnessed a shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and demand due to the lockdown announced by most European countries. However, a resurgence in testing numbers is seen as countries gradually ease restrictions on movement.



Based on product, the Urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment would account for the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on test type, the Urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis and sediment urinalysis.The biochemical urinalysis segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.



The growth of the biochemical urinalysis segment is attributed to the increased adoption of biochemical urinalysis.



Based on application, the Urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy, and fertility.The disease screening segment would account for the largest market share in 2021.



The market for this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on end user, the Urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories and institutes. The Hospitals and Clinics segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, while the diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The International Diabetes Federation, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, European Association of Urology, National Kidney Foundation, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________