United States Eyewear Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2021-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year

The United States Eyewear Market valued around USD25 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate of 5.64% during the forecast period to reach USD34.78 billion by 2026.

The market of eyewear in the United States is driven by the huge demand for luxury eyewear and increase in visual disorders. Eye disorders are caused due to increased exposure of eyes to digital screen for long hours and some may have this problem since childhood or is hereditary.

Furthermore, direct sunlight also causes itching in the eyes and direct exposure to UV rays is harmful to the eyes. Thus, it is recommended by doctors to wear sunglasses. However, many people use prescribed glasses while driving, reading a book, watching television as it provides comfort to their eyes. However, rising disposable income, changing taste and preferences, and evolution in fashion industry is driving the sunglasses market in the United States.



The United States Eyewear Market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, region, and company. In terms of product type, the United States Eyewear Market is further split into sunglasses, spectacles, contact lenses, sports eyewear, and others.

Out of these, sunglasses held the largest market share of around 46% in 2020 because sunglasses are considered as an important fashion accessory by most of the people. In addition, sunglasses protect the debris of the eye from wind that carries several minute particles. However, contact lenses segment is the fastest-growing as they provide better eye comfort. Contact lenses give some comfort to the wearer as steam, fog, and dust particles do not become an obstacle in the vision.

Based on end-user, the United States Eyewear Market is further divided into unisex, women, and men. Among these, unisex eyewear segment is dominating and the fastest-growing segment in the United States Eyewear Market. The distribution channel segment is further segmented into specialty stores, online, apparel stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others.

Out of these, specialty stores held the largest share of around 49% in 2020 since people usually prefer to buy spectacles and sunglasses from specialty stores as they have a wide variety of lenses, frames, and designs. Specialty stores offers eye check-up so that the people do not have to rush to doctor for the change in their lens number and this practice attracts most of the consumers towards specialty stores.



Based on region, the United States Eyewear Market is segmented into South, West, Mid-west, and North-East. Among these, South region of the United States holds the largest share in the United States Eyewear Market because of its high population.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Eyewear Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Eyewear Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the United States Eyewear Market based on the product type, end-user, distribution channel, region and company.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Eyewear Market.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Eyewear Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Eyewear Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Eyewear Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States Eyewear Market.

The prominent players operating in the United States Eyewear Market are

EssilorLuxottica SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Alcon Vision LLC

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Hoya Corporation

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Zenni Optical, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Eyewear Market, By Product Type:

Sunglasses

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

Sports Eyewear

Others (Safety & Protection Eyewear, Transparent Eyeglasses)

United States Eyewear Market, By End-User:

Unisex

Women

Men

United States Eyewear Market, By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online

Apparel Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Others (Counter Shops, Make-up, and Beauty Stores)

United States Eyewear Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Eyewear Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. United States Eyewear Market Outlook



7. United States Sunglasses Market Outlook



8. United States Spectacles Market Outlook



9. United States Contact Lenses Market Outlook



10. United States Sports Eyewear Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. United States Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations

