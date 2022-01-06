New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trekking Rucksack Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity, Material, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195651/?utm_source=GNW

Manufacturers of these sacks focus on the quality, material, and weight of the product to meet evolving consumer preferences that are influenced by comfort and environmental conditions.



For instance, Amer Sports, through its Arc’teryx brand provides waterproof rucksacks made from perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs). Market players are also focusing on offering customized trekking rucksacks for women as the number of female trekkers is continuously rising worldwide.



Based on capacity, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into upto 20 litres, 20–50 litres, and more than 50 litres.These rucksacks are designed for multiday use and are used for carrying heavier loads than daypacks.



Most of these rucksacks will have all features present in a daypack, but with additional fixing points, padding, and pockets.The rucksacks also have space to carry any extra gears or equipment that a traveler would need through the trek.



The rucksack is ideal for those who go on an overnight trip.The 50 litres rucksack is sufficient to fit sleeping bag, tent, and clothing for a 3-day hike.



The segment is one of the most popular as numerous travelers go on weekend treks and would have a target audience of consumers who are lite to moderate travelers. The segment is expected to see high growth prospects as more number of people are taking part in outdoor recreational activities and two-day treks are one of the most popular among travelers.



Based on material, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into nylon, polyester, canvas, and others.The nylon segment accounts for the largest market share.



The polyester segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in teg market during the forecast period.Nylon, also known as thermoplastic, is an artificial polymer that is typically derived from petroleum.



It is durable, lightweight, and smooth.Moreover, it can be modified into any design or shape by adding a delustering agent when it is in the molten stage, making it a flexible fiber.



The material has higher elasticity, which allows the comfortable accommodation of large amounts of luggage in these rucksacks. Moreover, due to the product’s excellent flexibility, the material can comfortably go back to its original state without any creases and wrinkles. Generally, when the material is stretched for too long the fibers become soft and thin but retain their strength. Nylon also low absorbency rate, which provides the rucksacks water resistance and makes them ideal for the use in tropical areas. The nylon rucksacks are easy to clean; since the fabric is smooth, dirt does not cling on to its surface. Moreover, nylon rucksacks are 100% resistant to fungi, mildew, or mold as well as alkaline environments.



Based on distribution channel, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The specialty stores are among the most prominent distribution channels for trekking rucksack market players as they offer specific product categories with a wider variety than supermarkets and hypermarkets.A few of the popular specialty stores include Sport Scheck, Sport 2000, and Intersport.



Due to strong brand loyalty for certain brands of trekking rucksacks, people prefer buying these products in specialty stores.The specialty stores employ promotional campaigns to attract customers and maintain a consistent visitor inflow.



These stores are usually placed in major retail locations, including shopping complexes and malls, and use merchandising techniques for providing an overall rich shopping experience for the consumers. These stores also offer numerous other outdoor recreational products, such as mountaineering equipment, which further enhances product exposure to target audience. Many stores are adopting advanced digital tools to enhance the shopping experience for consumers. For instance, Timberland recently began incorporating the RFID chips in all products in their New York location. Upon placing the products near tablets, product information is displayed on the tablets. Recommended and related items are also displayed, and the customer can choose items to add to their personal collection.

The trekking rucksack market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global trekking rucksack market.



However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Growing inclination toward recreational activities and adventure tourism has led to an increase in the number of trekkers in North America, especially in the US.



The American Hiking Society, in collaboration with the Congress and federal agencies in the country, works on the policies and legislation to ensure funding for trails, preservation of natural areas, and protection of hiking experience.



A few players operating in the trekking rucksack market are Arc’teryx; Deuter Sport GmbH; Equip Outdoor Technologies UK LTD; Granite Gear LLC; Mufubu; Tripole Gears; Vango; Wildcraft; Osprey Packs, Inc; and Hyperlite Mountain Gear Inc.These companies provide an elaborate product portfolio.



Their presence in developing regions provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth in these regions. The market players are developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfil the customer’s requirements.



The overall trekking rucksack market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the trekking rucksack market.

