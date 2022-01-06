ImCheck to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Marseille, FRANCE

ImCheck to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
        

Marseille, France, January 6, 2022ImCheck Therapeutics announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Pierre d’Epenoux, will present a corporate overview on Monday, January 10th at 7:30 am Eastern Time/13:30 Central European Time during the 40th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually from January 10 - 13, 2022.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γδ T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

For further information on ImCheck: http://www.imchecktherapeutics.com and @ImCheckThx

Press contacts

US and EU
Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer
+49 (0) 172 861 8540
imcheck@trophic.eu

France
ATCG PARTNERS
Céline Voisin
+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 62 12 53 39
imcheck@atcg-partners.com

