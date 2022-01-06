ImCheck to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference



Marseille, France, January 6, 2022 – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Pierre d’Epenoux, will present a corporate overview on Monday, January 10th at 7:30 am Eastern Time/13:30 Central European Time during the 40th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually from January 10 - 13, 2022.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γδ T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

