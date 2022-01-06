New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Component, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195646/?utm_source=GNW

Buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) is emerging as an ideal strategy for retail stores.BOPIS enables customers to shop from the comfort of their homes and receive their parcels from a store or pickup location.



The retailers are rapidly using BOPIS or click and collect to offer in-store pickup for customers, giving them the option to pick up a purchased item in-store rather than having it shipped to their home.There is also a rising trend of curbside pickup, where customers can pick up their items outside the store or in the parking lot.



This makes the solution less expensive for businesses and customers as it eliminates shipping fees and operational costs associated with shipping the orders.The flexibility offered by the BOPIS shopping experience is increasing the adoption of smart parcel delivery locker systems for order storage and management.



According to industry experts, approximately 67% of shoppers in the US use BOPIS, which is propelling the market growth in the country. Retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and others are embracing the BOPIS solution.



The overall size of the smart parcel delivery locker market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the smart parcel delivery locker market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the smart parcel delivery locker market.



Key companies in the smart parcel delivery locker market include Cleveron, DeBourgh, KEBA, KernPack, Package Nexus, Patterson Pope, RENOME SMART, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Private Limited, Snaile Inc., and TZ Limited. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.

