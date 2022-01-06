New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Polysomnography Device, Home Sleep Testing Devices, Oximeter, Actigraphy Monitoring Device, and Sleep Apnea Screening Device], and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195644/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of diagnosis, and challenges in medical device industry hamper the growth of the market.

Sleep apnea is a common type of sleep disorder that happens when an individual is having trouble in breathing during sleep where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.Sleep apnea devices are primarily provided as diagnostic and therapeutic devices in order to treat obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, central sleep apnea syndrome and complex sleep apnea syndrome.



Continuous positive airway pressure is widely recommended device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

The sleep apnea diagnostics market, based on product, is segmented into polysomnography (PSG) device, home sleep testing devices, oximeter, actigraphy monitoring device, sleep apnea screening device.The oximeter segment is further segmented into fingertip oximeter, handheld oximeter, wrist-worn oximeter, and table-top oximeter.



The PSG device segment is expected to hold the largest share of ~59.09% of the sleep apnea diagnostics market in 2021. Based on End User, the sleep apnea diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals and sleep laboratories, and home care settings. The hospitals and sleep laboratories segment is likely to account for a larger market share in 2021. However, the home care settings segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Contract research organizations, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and manufacturing organizations are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the sleep apnea diagnostics market report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________