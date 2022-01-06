New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195643/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, technology integration in sexual wellness products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of a small clientele in low-income countries hinders the sexual wellness market growth. As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in the US, as the prolonged lockdown periods are having devastating effects on numerous industries. However, the pandemic has emerged with a bright side for sectors such as sexual wellness, which have thrived amid the global health crisis. According to the Kinsey Institute survey “Sex and Relationships in the Time of COVID-19,” 17% of participants revealed they had incorporated at least one new activity in their sex lives since the pandemic began.

Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays.The capsules segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By non-pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others.The sex toys segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National AIDS Control Organization are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the sexual wellness market.

