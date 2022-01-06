New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secure Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195641/?utm_source=GNW

Through the use of cash recyclers, cash dispensers, and multi-functioning kiosks, banks may provide consumers with all financial transactions, information, and solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Banks use e-lobbies to provide self-service banking services such as cash withdrawals, cash deposits, card-to-card transfers, passbook printing, NEFT, SMS alerts, and other banking services without the assistance of the bank’s physical employees.With the changing dynamics of digital payments, ATMs, which have become a common sight in almost every town, are proving unable to meet the needs of digitally informed clients.



To improve client experience, e-lobbies and cash recyclers have been introduced, and these services have proven to be incredibly beneficial.Manufacturers of ATM equipment are focusing more on product innovation and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies as market awareness grows.



Self-service ATMs are an example of a game-changing technology that combines several functions into a single device. These ATMs are a one-stop shop for tasks like cash deposit, withdrawal, check deposit, coin dispense, internet banking, other banking products and services like credit cards and loans, opening and changing bank accounts, and video-assisted remote teller options, allowing the bank to move closer to branch automation. This factor is heavily boosting the secure logistics market growth, which is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on economies and industries in most of the countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The closure of various plants and factories has disrupted the global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales in the global market.



A few companies have already announced that there may be delays in product deliveries and a drop in future sales. Furthermore, worldwide travel prohibitions implemented by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are harming prospects for business cooperation and partnerships.



The secure logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into static and mobile.



Based on application, the market is segmented into cash management, jewellery and precious metals, manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the global secure logistics market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).



A few key players operating in the global secure logistics market and profiled in the market study are Allied Universal, BRINK’S INCORPORATED, G4S Limited, GardaWorld, SECURE LOGISTICS LLC, Prosegur, SERCO GROUP PLC, Securitas AB, SIS LIMITED, and LOOMIS AB.



The overall global secure logistics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the secure logistics market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the secure logistics market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________