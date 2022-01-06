Adagio Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced that Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Adagio, is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.adagiotx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio (Nasdaq: ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, including COVID-19 and influenza. The company’s portfolio of antibodies has been optimized using Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to provide patients and clinicians with the potential for a powerful combination of potency, breadth, durable protection (via half-life extension), manufacturability and affordability. Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple non-competing, broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers to support the completion of clinical trials and initial commercial launch, if authorized or approved by regulatory authorities, ensuring the potential for broad accessibility to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.adagiotx.com.

