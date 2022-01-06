Global Display Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AU Optronics, Kopin and Panasonic Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Display Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the display market and it is poised to grow by $24.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. The report on the display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications and the increasing use of LED displays for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications.



The display market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The display market is segmented as below:

By Application

Mobile phones

TVs

Monitors

Notebooks

Others

By Geographic

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing demand for interactive displays in various applications as one of the prime reasons driving the display market growth during the next few years.



The report on display market covers the following areas:

Display market sizing

Display market forecast

Display market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading display market vendors that include AU Optronics Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Kent Displays Inc., Kopin Corp., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



