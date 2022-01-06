New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Redistribution Layer Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type [Polyimide, Polybenzoxazole, Benzocylobutene, and Others] and Application [Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging and 2 5D/3D IC Packaging]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195639/?utm_source=GNW

A redistribution layer is an extra metal layer on a chip that allows access to the IO pads of an integrated circuit from other parts of the chip. The main factors driving the RDL material demand include increasing miniaturization of consumer electronic products and rising automation integrations in the highly visible manufacturing sector around the world.



Based on material type, the redistribution layer material market is segmented into polyimide (PI), polybenzoxazole (PBO), benzocylobutene (BCB), and others.The polyimide (PI) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 Polyimides are thermoplastics based on polymer materials with high melt viscosity and need higher pressure to shape molded pieces.



A polymer material is necessary for the redistribution layer in advanced packaging techniques, which catalyzes the link between the solder bumps and the I/O pads.The redistribution materials are used as passivation layers for bumping and stress buffers.



Polyimides have excellent chemical resistance, mechanical strength, thermal stability, and electrical properties. Thus, all these factors are expected to propel the demand for polyimides during the forecast period.



Based on region, the redistribution layer material market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World.In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global redistribution layer material market, owing to the presence of large semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the region.



Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are prominent Asian countries that comprise large semiconductor manufacturing units.Also, inexpensive labor, skilled professionals, and lesser cost of raw materials in this region are driving the semiconductor industry.



The proliferation of smartphones drives the demand for smaller circuit footprints, which, in turn, is creating the need for small and highly proficient circuits.As APAC is among the prominent regions for the industrial & manufacturing sector, which is positively influencing the growth of semiconductor packaging technology.



In addition, the presence of companies such as ASE Group, Fujifilm, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Shin-Etsu Chemical within the Asian territory is another dominant factor impacting the market growth.



A few key players operating in the redistribution layer material market are Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.; A/SE Group; Amkor Technology; Fujifilm Corporation; Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; NXP Semiconductors; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd; SK Hynix Inc; and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.; among others.



The overall size of the global redistribution layer material market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the redistribution layer material market.

