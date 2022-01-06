New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled Paper Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195638/?utm_source=GNW

The recycling of paper is known to conserve natural resources, thus, reducing greenhouse emissions, saving energy, and keeping the landfill space free for other types of trash.



Based on type insight, the recycled paper market is segmented into pre-consumer waste and post-consumer waste.The pre-consumer waste segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



The reclamation of waste materials created during the manufacturing or distribution of products before their delivery is augmenting the growth of the pre-consumer waste segment.Based on application insight, the recycled paper market is segmented into writing and printing paper, containerboard, newsprint paper, tissue, and others.



The containerboard segment is anticipated to grow due to the highest production, with more than 100 million tons produced each year. The growth of the writing and printing paper segment is attributed to wide application across offices, homes, schools, and government agencies.







The recycled paper market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan have many manufacturing industries, including steel, mining and metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil & gas, food & beverages, and textile.



China is the largest consumer of recycled paper, owing to huge demand from its food processing industry.The recycled paper market in APAC is propelling due to the presence of small and large-scale companies operating in paper recycling in India, China, and Japan.



Many Asian countries/regions have already introduced laws on municipal solid waste (MSW).In China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan, legislation on municipal waste recycling was promoted relatively early.



Thus, Asia Pacific countries are expected to drive the recycled paper market over the forecast period.



The key players operating in the global recycled paper market include Cascades Recovery+; Global Waste Recyclers Ltd; Hanna Paper; Heinzel Holding GmbH; Republic Services, Inc.; International Paper; Perlen Papier; Sonoco Products Company; ST PAPER RESOURCES PTE LTD; and WASCO.



The size of the overall global recycled paper market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the recycled paper market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________