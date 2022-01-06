Worldwide Award Management Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Award Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the award management software market and it is poised to grow by $235.37 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The report on the award management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need among enterprises to improve the award process and price reduction due to cloud-based software, storage, and technical staff.



The award management software market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The award management software market is segmented as below:

By Technology

cloud

on-premise

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rise in affordability and acceptance for emerging technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the award management software market growth during the next few years.



The report on award management software market covers the following areas:

Award management software market sizing

Award management software market forecast

Award management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading award management software market vendors that include AwardStage, Blackbaud Inc., Creative Force Ltd., Currinda Pty Ltd., Judgify, OpenWater Inc., Submittable Co., Weemss Ltd., and Wizehive Co. Also, the award management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AwardStage

Blackbaud Inc.

Creative Force Ltd.

Currinda Pty Ltd.

Judgify

OpenWater Inc.

Submittable Co.

Weemss Ltd.

Wizehive Co

10. Appendix

