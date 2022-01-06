Worldwide Award Management Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Award Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the award management software market and it is poised to grow by $235.37 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The report on the award management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need among enterprises to improve the award process and price reduction due to cloud-based software, storage, and technical staff.
The award management software market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The award management software market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- cloud
- on-premise
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rise in affordability and acceptance for emerging technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the award management software market growth during the next few years.
The report on award management software market covers the following areas:
- Award management software market sizing
- Award management software market forecast
- Award management software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading award management software market vendors that include AwardStage, Blackbaud Inc., Creative Force Ltd., Currinda Pty Ltd., Judgify, OpenWater Inc., Submittable Co., Weemss Ltd., and Wizehive Co. Also, the award management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AwardStage
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Creative Force Ltd.
- Currinda Pty Ltd.
- Judgify
- OpenWater Inc.
- Submittable Co.
- Weemss Ltd.
- Wizehive Co
10. Appendix
