Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component ; Technology

4% from 2021 to 2028. The overall market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The public safety and government agencies mission critical communication (MCX) market is growing due to the global rise in terrorism, highlighting the need for public safety and a reliable network during emergencies. However, the market growth is hampered by high implementation costs, restricted data transit capabilities, and limited spectrum bandwidth. Government investments in mission-critical communication systems in the defense sector are likely to generate attractive opportunities for the market players in the coming years.



Citizens expect 24/7 service and communication from government agencies.They desire easy access to correct, up-to-date information and a smooth connection with the appropriate government officials.



They also want services to be delivered swiftly, effectively, and transparently, with a quick, effective, and open problem resolution.Many government agencies still rely on outdated communications infrastructures, such as leased PBX systems or Centrex-type systems.



These outdated systems do not match today’s high standards.The systems are rigid, difficult to manage, and expensive to maintain, leading to slower response times and decreased production.



Providing accurate information about government priorities, programs, and actions to citizens helps establish government legitimacy. Governments are developing and maintaining excellent communication systems to be respectable players in public spheres. These factors enable them to assess residents’ needs and preferences, and promote a deliberative public arena for multi-stakeholder involvement, informed policy debate, and emergency development efficacy. All of these issues propel the demand for critical communication systems among government organizations.

The mission critical communication market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into LMR, LTE, and Wi-Fi Mesh. In terms of geography, the mission critical communication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The shifting focus of corporations toward the implementation of PTT solutions offered by upgraded LTE networks is one of the emerging trends in the public safety and government agencies mission critical communication market.LTE networks in mobile communication have replaced LMR communication technology.



The LTE networks are being used by a variety of organizations to offer enhanced communications.As a result, a huge bandwidth architecture for mission-critical PTT, push-to-locate, push-to-message, and push-to-alert communication services is being developed.



Large businesses in various industries, including public safety, government, defense, and transportation and logistics, are implementing LTE-powered solutions in their business applications to boost productivity and efficiency of field personnel, streamline their workflow, and minimize the spending on corporate hardware.Wireless technologies such as WLAN and LTE in PTT devices make communication possible in a wider range of locations.



As a cost-effective and feature-rich solution, the demand for LTE network-powered PTT systems is high. Key players are pursuing different business strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and product launches to meet the elevating demands for these solutions. In March 2020, Siyata Mobile, e.g., teamed with Verizon, a Canadian provider of cellular PTT communications equipment. During this collaboration, they developed and introduced the "Uniden UV350" PTT LTE in-vehicle cellular IoT device. The development provided corporate clients an access to Siyata Mobile’s in-vehicle communication solution.



Ascom Holding AG (Ascom), Globalstar, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., nbn co ltd., SES S.A., Telesat, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, AT&T Inc., and SPACEX are among the key players operating in the global public safety and government agencies mission critical communication market.

