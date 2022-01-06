New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PR Analytics Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Organization Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195636/?utm_source=GNW

There are almost 4.66 million internet users across the world, i.e., 59% of the global population is net savvy. Among this, 92.6% (4.32 million) users are accessing the internet through mobile devices. A few countries with the highest Internet penetration rate are Denmark, the UAE, and Sweden.

Until 2020, Asia Pacific (APAC) had the largest user base with over 2.5 million Internet users, followed by Europe with almost 728 million users. In 2020, China held the leading market share worldwide, followed by India and the US. China has more than 854 million users, and India has around 560 million users.

A few MEA countries, such as Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, are still in the initial phase of digitalization and the Internet penetration is quite low.However, with increasing awareness, the number is rising continuously.



The significant surge in Internet user base is enabling the industries to transform their business to the digital platform.Therefore, PR professionals are opting for email marketing campaigns, social media campaigns, and online advertising with the growing Internet use.



These are cost-effective approaches for conducting campaigns and gathering data from there.Also, during the COVID-19 outbreak, conducting online campaigns was the best-suitable medium.



Thus, with growing internet users, PR Analytics Software developers benefit from increasing sales.

The PR analytics software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and geography.Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise.



In 2020, the cloud-based segment accounted for a larger share in the market.Based on enterprise size, the PR analytics software markets is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.



In 2020, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger share in the market.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2020, North America dominated the PR analytics software market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the nature of business processes across the world.However, the pandemic exposed flaws in business models across verticals.



However, as vaccines become widely available and the pandemic is better controlled, these industries are projected to see increased investments during the forecast period as PR analytics software solutions gain traction across various business activities.

Prezly; Agility PR Solutions LLC; Critical Mention, Inc.; Meltwater; Muck Rack; Onclusive, Inc; Prowly; TVEyes Inc.; CISION US INC.; and Newswire are among the major players operating in the global PR analytics software market.

