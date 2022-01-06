Worldwide Metal Recycling Equipment Industry to 2028 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Recycling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Baler Press, Shredders, Granulators, Shears, Separators), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal recycling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for recycled metals from various end-use industries, coupled with the increasing generation of metallic waste globally, is expected to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.



The demand for recycled metals is increasing rapidly from the construction, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage industries owing to the product's environmental friendliness and the ability to help reduce emissions, energy consumption, and the cost of the production, thereby augmenting the demand for metal recycling equipment in the coming years.



Growing concerns related to the depletion of non-renewable resources, coupled with the high manufacturing cost of primary metals, have augmented the demand for metal recycling in various end-use industries. Furthermore, in various developing countries, the government is focusing on improving recycling infrastructure, thereby augmenting the equipment demand.



The emergence of modern technologies has proved to be effective in terms of identifying different kinds of metals, especially ferrous. Increasing demand for scrap has compelled scrap yards to install technologically advanced and sophisticated recycling equipment, thereby fueling the market growth.



Metal Recycling Equipment Market Report Highlights

By equipment, baler press accounted for the largest revenue share of over 20.0% in 2020 owing to the implementation of regulatory frameworks and growing investment in metal recycling services leading to companies strengthening their metal recycling capabilities

The separators equipment segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growth in e-waste, coupled with the rising focus of market players on metal recycling, disposing, and reusing metals to ensure a sustainability

The shredders equipment segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the benefits of recycling such as nudging manufacturers to opt for secondary metal production processes for cost-effective and environmental-friendly manufacturing

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is due to the rising industrial construction and infrastructure activities in emerging nations, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia

In October 2021, U.S.-based SA Recycling LLC acquired PSC Metals LLC for USD 290 million. This acquisition enabled SA recycling to gain access to the scrap metal processing facilities of PSC Metals in North America, thereby increasing its capabilities

