DarkPulse Inc. Announces Plan for an IPO of its Subsidiary, Optilan, on the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse Inc. (OTC: DPLS) (“DPLS" or "the Company"), with the full support of its board of directors, today announced its intention to take its wholly-owned subsidiary, Optilan (“Optilan”), public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO). Management believes the move will unlock the value of Optilan for DarkPulse shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on Optilan’s successful track record and serve to expand its markets.



The Company anticipates that Optilan will apply for listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") directing towards public offering upon acceptance. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined; however, the Company plans to list 20% of Optilan shares on the NYSE while retaining 80% ownership. Optilan will remain a subsidiary of DarkPulse and the two companies will continue as strategic partners, collaborating on projects as they pursue the growth of the infrastructure technology (“Infratech”) sector together.

With relatively independent business operations, Optilan is an infratech consulting and solution services provider that covers various technology-driven industries including but not limited to telecommunications, oil and gas, alternative energy, rail solutions, and power. For more than 30 years, Optilan has been enabling its customers to increase operational efficiencies across all these industries with advanced security and communication solutions protecting their customers’ assets. DarkPulse has been and will continue to engage with in-demand technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, robotics, defense and aerospace, among others. DarkPulse’s main focus will remain on smart infrastructure and, as the world moves toward smart cities, the focus will expand to include the implementation of Global System Dynamics as part of the Company’s SaaS model as it continues to expand its global footprint. Optilan is already on this journey with its fiber-related business helping enable faster connectivity to the web.

“I believe that an IPO would provide the greatest opportunity for Optilan to grow the infratech category, serve its customers, explore its own acquisition strategy, and continue building the best team,” said DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary. “Most importantly, this IPO will bring value to DarkPulse’s shareholders as the Company itself also moves towards an up listing on a Senior Exchange. DarkPulse will remain Optilan’s parent company and largest, most important go-to-market and research and development (R&D) partner while giving Optilan greater independence to broaden its base by partnering and building out the entire infratech ecosystem.”

DarkPulse has no intention of spinning off or otherwise divesting its majority ownership interest. A final decision on the IPO and its conditions and ultimate timing is pending and subject to market conditions.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

