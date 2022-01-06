ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference on January 10, 2022. The conference will be held virtually from January 10 to January 13, 2022.
An on demand recording of the presentation will be available from January 10, 2022, at 07:00am ET in the News & Events section of ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/ and at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/849b8055-6a56-4b5b-a566-276449282256
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.