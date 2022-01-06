ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference on January 10, 2022. The conference will be held virtually from January 10 to January 13, 2022.



An on demand recording of the presentation will be available from January 10, 2022, at 07:00am ET in the News & Events section of ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/ and at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/849b8055-6a56-4b5b-a566-276449282256

