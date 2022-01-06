Galera to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, taking place January 10-13, 2022.



A webcast of the presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (GC4711, also referred to as rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

