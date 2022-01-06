Gomez Trial Attorneys Announces the Addition of Trial Attorney Jennifer Nelson to San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Nelson joins Gomez Trial Attorneys after having worked since 2011 as a criminal prosecutor at both the Fresno County District Attorney's Office and San Diego City Attorney's Office.

Jennifer has tried 34 jury trials to verdict, including both felony and misdemeanor cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, narcotics, driving under the influence and weapons offenses. Jennifer worked on the Domestic Violence Team in the Fresno County District Attorney's Office for three years, where she coordinated with victim advocates and law enforcement to assist crime victims and ensure that victims had a voice in the disposition of the criminal case and assailants were held responsible. In 2012, Jennifer was honored as the MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Prosecutor of the Year in Fresno.

In the San Diego City Attorney's Office, Jennifer worked in the General Trial Unit as a Supervising Deputy City Attorney of the Victim Services Unit, where she vertically prosecuted hate crimes cases and represented the City Attorney's Office on the San Diego Regional Hate Crime Coalition. She also assisted victims in getting restitution owed after conviction. In 2018, Jennifer was selected for a position in the Civil Litigation Unit and handled various types of cases ranging from trip-and-falls, excessive-force cases, employment matters, and auto/bicycle accidents.

In December 2020, Jennifer was selected to be Chief Deputy City Attorney of the Special Prosecutions Unit that prosecuted vehicular manslaughter cases, gun cases, first amendment cases, hate crimes and high profile media cases. Jennifer is also a co-coach of the Bonsall High Mock Trial Team.

Jennifer now brings her passionate advocacy for victims to Gomez Trial Attorneys, where she looks forward to giving victims a voice in catastrophic personal injury and other civil cases.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With seven offices throughout the state, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys, visit TheGomezFirm.com

###

Media Contact:

Miranda Varoz

mvaroz@thegomezfirm.com

(619) 237-3490

Related Images











Image 1: Gomez Trial Attorneys Welcomes Jennifer Nelson to San Diego office





Jennifer Nelson joins Gomez Trial Attorneys after having worked since 2011 as a criminal prosecutor.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment