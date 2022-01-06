Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, UK, Licenses VitalHub’s Patient Flow Platform to Streamline the Patient Journey for all Outpatient Programs

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a significant licensing transaction of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) patient flow platform to Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Royal Berkshire”). In November 2021, Royal Berkshire secured central funding to support the Trust’s digital transformation and digitization of health and care systems. The transaction is principally focused on Royal Berkshire Hospital and allows the licensed solutions to be used at all 6 Trust sites. This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for a platform which would enable a longer term objective to digitally transform outpatient coordination.



VitalHub successfully demonstrated proficiency in the technologies required to support the need for a multi-faceted patient journey solution. The Trust purchased the following Intouch modules from VitalHub; Flow Manager, Self-Check-In, Mobile Appointment Manager, Patient Calling, Wait Time Manager, Activity Manager, and HL7 Integration with Cerner, thus meeting the Trust’s criteria to work with a technology provider capable of offering digital solutions across the whole of outpatients and not just a point solution.

This partnership is a result of collaboration between VitalHub subsidiary organizations. Royal Berkshire uses VitalHub’s SHREWD whole-system visibility platform to support their regional reporting as a member of the NHS England and NHS Improvement South East region, one of seven regional teams in England that ensure that the population of the South East have access to high quality health and care services.

“This is evidence that our acquisition strategy which focuses on synergistic solutions is working to improve health outcomes, system-wide, for our customers. The Royal Berkshire’s investment in improving the outpatient experience and the success of our business in 2021 underlines that there is a significant opportunity to grow our leadership position in the outpatient flow optimization category. The Intouch platform continues to be the leading patient flow system in the UK market,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corporation.

ABOUT ROYAL BERKSHIRE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST: The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest general hospital foundation trusts in the UK and the main provider of acute and specialist care services for west Berkshire. With 6 sites; Royal Berkshire Hospital Bracknell Healthspace, Dingley Child Development Centre, Prince Charles Eye Unit, Townlands Memorial Hospital, West Berkshire Community Hospital and Windsor Dialysis Unit, the Trust employs approximately 5,500 staff and serves a population of approximately 1,000,000 people.

ABOUT VITALHUB: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com