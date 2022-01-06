Corizon Health Employee Acts Quickly and Saves Life of Competitor's Employee

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A quick-thinking nurse employee of Corizon Health, Inc., working on contract at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP), apparently saved the life of an employee of a competing company on Christmas Day.



Bruce E. Sobers Jr., a nurse for Corizon Health at the DC Infirmary in the Philadelphia Prison System, was working his usual shift when an employee of a competing company, Centurion, collapsed unconscious nearby. Nurse Sobers immediately worked as in normal procedure to save the employee and maintain vital signs until an emergency ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

The Centurion employee suffered a coma for a period but is now awake and talking and thanking Nurse Sobers for his quick action.

“This incident is just a significant one of many heroic things PDP medical, psychological and spiritual employees do every day,” said Bruce Herdman, Chief of Medical Operations for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons. “People’s lives are bettered — and this includes the effects on citizens who will not be infected or lose a loved one.”

“(The Centurion employee) is a beloved member of our entire team, and I was only doing what I was trained to,” said Nurse Sobers. “This was a team effort along with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons which provided the necessary emergency response as well. Clinical staff at PDP save many, many lives every year, medically, psychiatrically and spiritually.”

Corizon Health has provided healthcare services with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons under contract for many years. Recently, a separate contract for behavioral health services in the system was awarded Corizon for the first time. The company’s new leadership has emphasized behavioral health, SUD and Reentry programs as areas of focus for Corizon in response to the effects of COVID-19 in the PDP and all correctional settings around the country.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states, counties and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

