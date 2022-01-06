Two USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL) Executives Announced as Finalists for WiT's Wonder Women Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL), a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and the exclusive worldwide licensor of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, is pleased to announce two of its female employees are finalists for the Women in Toys, Licensing and Entertainment's (WiT) Wonder Women Awards. This annual celebration of the industry's thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in New York City.

"USPAGL is committed to empowering women on and off the field, so we are thrilled to have two of our female leaders as finalists for these prestigious awards," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL.

Molly Robbins, Vice President of Global Licensing, is a finalist for the Deal Maker Award. This award recognizes an individual for her vision and skills in structuring deals and negotiating agreements and making a significant contribution by forming powerful collaborations that impacted the bottom line.

"As a retail veteran, Molly has played an integral role in growing our business over the past six years," Prince said. "Molly is also bold in seeking resolutions to challenges regardless of their complexity, which results in strong, productive relationships with our partners across 194 countries."

Another one of the company's female leaders, Stacey Kovalsky, Senior Director of Global Communications for USPAGL, is a finalist for the Storyteller Award, which recognizes excellence in storytelling, including creativity, originality, and long-lasting iconic value. As a communications veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Kovalsky has created a personal mantra that listening first is the key to achieving authenticity in storytelling.

"Whether it's announcing key business and sport partnerships, fashion trends and global sponsorships, or sharing leadership communications, growth strategy, and sustainability initiatives with partner licensees, it all begins with Stacey's imaginative writing style and outstanding ability for storytelling," said Prince. "In fact, it's Stacey's diverse skill set that helps drive USPAGL's messaging and support the company's overarching goals."

Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and global community that champions and advocates for the advancement of women through leadership, networking and educational opportunities.

If you are a member of WiT, you may vote for a nominee from now through Friday, January 14.

About USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) and U.S. Polo Assn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and @uspoloassn.

