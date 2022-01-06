Insights on the Predictive Genetics Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 23andMe, Deep Genomics and Futura Genetics Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Genetics Market Research Report by Type, by Demographics, by Test Type, by Setting Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Predictive Genetics Market size was estimated at USD 761.76 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 897.21 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.11% to reach USD 2,068.85 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Predictive Genetics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Predispositional testing and Presymptomatic testing.

Based on Demographics, the market was studied across 35 - 64, 65+, and < 35.

Based on Test Type, the market was studied across Population Screening and Susceptibility.

Based on Setting Type, the market was studied across Clinic, Direct to Consumer, and Hospital.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, and Genetic Disease.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Predictive Genetics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Predictive Genetics Market, including 23andMe, Color Genomics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Deep Genomics Inc., Editas Medicine, Futura Genetics, Gene by Gene, Intellia Therapeutics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Mapmygenome India, MyDNA, Myriad Genetics, Positive Bioscience, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Veritas Genetics.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Predictive Genetics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Predictive Genetics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights

5.1.1.2. Adopted for new and growing class of medical tests, differing in fundamental ways from conventional medical diagnostic tests

5.1.1.3. Reduces the risk of a specific condition will lead to reduced morbidity and mortality through targeted screening, surveillance, and prevention

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled workforce

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Need of genetic predisposition DNA testing for type 2 diabetes and

5.1.3.2. Rising investment and R&D in gene manipulation

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Companies' concern over data security and privacy issues

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Predictive Genetics Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Predispositional testing

6.3. Presymptomatic testing



7. Predictive Genetics Market, by Demographics

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 35 - 64

7.3. 65+

7.4. < 35



8. Predictive Genetics Market, by Test Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Population Screening

8.3. Susceptibility



9. Predictive Genetics Market, by Setting Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinic

9.3. Direct to Consumer

9.4. Hospital



10. Predictive Genetics Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cancer

10.3. Cardiovascular Disease

10.4. Genetic Disease



11. Americas Predictive Genetics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Predictive Genetics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Predictive Genetics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 23andMe

15.2. Color Genomics

15.3. CRISPR Therapeutics

15.4. Deep Genomics Inc.

15.5. Editas Medicine

15.6. Futura Genetics

15.7. Gene by Gene

15.8. Intellia Therapeutics

15.9. Laboratory Corporation of America

15.10. Mapmygenome India

15.11. MyDNA

15.12. Myriad Genetics

15.13. Positive Bioscience

15.14. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

15.15. Veritas Genetics



16. Appendix

