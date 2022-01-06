New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Compounds Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195633/?utm_source=GNW

It is produced through chain-growth polymerization of propylene monomers.



Polypropylene compounds are thermoplastic resins manufactured through the mixture of one or more polyolefins base, and they are added with various components such as strengtheners, fillers, impact modifiers, additives, and pigments for various applications.



Based on type, the polypropylene compounds market is segmented into mineral filled PP compounds, compounded TPO, compounded TPV, glass reinforced, and others.The mineral filled PP compounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Calcium carbonate, talc, and mica, among others, added in mineral-filled PP compounds deliver a low-cost filler option in case of price sensitivity. The mineral filled compounds exhibit improved dimensional stability, stiffness, etc., compared unfilled resins. Mineral-filled polypropylene provides high mechanical stiffness, thermal stability, good low-temperature properties, and good dimensional stability over a wide temperature range.



The global polypropylene compounds market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the polypropylene compounds market.



The Asia Pacific region provides significant growth opportunities for the polypropylene compounds market.China is a major contributor to the market in this region.



There is increasing use of polypropylene compounds in the automotive sector.Moreover, the packaging industry in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly; it has become an important part of the manufacturing industry in the region.



The growth of the Asia Pacific polypropylene compounds market is primarily attributed to the expansion of the construction, automotive, electrical, and electronics industries in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Additionally, the players operating in the polypropylene compounds market in the region continue to expand their production capacities and develop of high-performance polypropylene compounds to be able to cater the market in a better way.



A few of the key players in the polypropylene compounds market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd; Borealis AG; Rialti S.p.A.; Trinseo; and Total.



The size of overall global polypropylene compounds market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the polypropylene compounds market.

