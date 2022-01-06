New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195630/?utm_source=GNW

However, the availability of recombinant or non-plasma counterparts.



Further, development potential in emerging countries offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the plasma fractionation market.



As stated in the previous driver, the market offers considerable potential for the companies operating the market-related businesses.Due to the positive market growth, the global and regional market players are actively adopting organic and inorganic development strategies.



Thus it is expected to attract more significant investments in the market in the forecast period. For instance, below are some of the developments and initiatives adopted by the market players.

• In March 2021, Grifols, S.A., among the global leader in plasma-related markets, acquired about 25 US-based plasma centers from Bio Products Laboratory Holdings Limited. It is expected to add about one million liters of plasma for the fractionation processes.

• In August 2021, Biotest AG started about the sixth plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic. The company received the operating license for these centers from the national public health authority SUKL. The center is state-of-the-art with about 15 donor beds and has facilities for the donors such as Television (TV), Wi-Fi, and others. The center is operational six days a week for twelve hours a day.

• In February 2020, Advent International Corporation a US-based global private equity firm, acquired a majority stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines. This investment is expected to strengthen and expand Bharat Serums’ offerings in domestic and global markets.

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and other applications.The neurology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The plasma fractionation market, by product, is segmented into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. The immunoglobulin segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global plasma fractionation market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195630/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________