Insights on the Next-Generation Network Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AT&T, Cisco and Portaone Among Others

The Global Next-Generation Network Market size was estimated at USD 22.94 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 24.69 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.98% to reach USD 36.38 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Next-Generation Network to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Offering, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Gateway, Router, and Switch. The Services is further studied across Consulting Services, Integration Services, and Managed Services. The Software is further studied across Gateway, Router, and Switch.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across File Sharing, Gaming, And Web Data, Internet Video, and Iptv & Video On Demand.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Government, Internet Service Provider, and Telecom Service Provider.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Next-Generation Network Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Next-Generation Network Market, including Adtran, At&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Commverge Solutions, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Ibm, Infradata, Juniper Network, Kpn International, Nec Corporation, Nokia, Portaone, Samsung Electronics, Telcobridges, Teles, and Zte.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Next-Generation Network Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Next-Generation Network Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for high-speed multimedia services such as VoIP, HDTV
5.1.1.2. Growing number of mobile subscribers
5.1.1.3. High responsive network and demand for faster connectivity
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs related to the infrastructure
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Huge investments by the government and companies
5.1.3.2. Rising demand for new advanced technology for supporting services such as M2M and cloud
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Slow adoption rate and availability of high-speed technologies
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Next-Generation Network Market, by Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Gateway
6.2.2. Router
6.2.3. Switch
6.3. Services
6.3.1. Consulting Services
6.3.2. Integration Services
6.3.3. Managed Services
6.4. Software
6.4.1. Gateway
6.4.2. Router
6.4.3. Switch
7. Next-Generation Network Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. File Sharing, Gaming, And Web Data
7.3. Internet Video
7.4. Iptv & Video On Demand
8. Next-Generation Network Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Government
8.3. Internet Service Provider
8.4. Telecom Service Provider
9. Americas Next-Generation Network Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Network Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Network Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Adtran
13.2. At&T
13.3. Ciena Corporation
13.4. Cisco
13.5. Commverge Solutions
13.6. Ericsson
13.7. Extreme Networks
13.8. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
13.9. Huawei
13.10. Ibm
13.11. Infradata
13.12. Juniper Network
13.13. Kpn International
13.14. Nec Corporation
13.15. Nokia
13.16. Portaone
13.17. Samsung Electronics
13.18. Telcobridges
13.19. Teles
13.20. Zte
14. Appendix
