The global plant-based vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 2,672.05 million by 2028 from US$ 1,143.72 million in 2021

Plant-based vaccines can be made in a cost-effective way and produced on a large scale.Patients can readily accept these vaccines.



Moreover, these vaccines are stable for long-term antigen storage.They also help to reduce the economic burden of infectious disease globally.



Various plants, such as potato, rice, maize, tomato, carrot, tobacco, soybean, and peanut, have been used to develop plant-derived vaccines.The choice of the plant depends on the route of administration of the vaccine.



Various clinical trials are being conducted to develop plant-based vaccines in therapeutic indications such as influenza, flu, and Ebola virus.

Infectious disorders or diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungus, and they can be transmitted from one person to another either directly or indirectly.These diseases can be divided into three categories – diseases that cause high levels of mortality, diseases that inflict a large load of disability on populations, and diseases that—due to their rapid and unexpected spread—can have serious global consequences.



Many of the significant health factors and infectious disease causes are beyond the health sector’s direct control.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, the common cold, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis A and B is expected to flourish the demand for plant-based vaccines during the forecast period.On December 31, 2019, a COVID-19 case was first detected in Wuhan, China.



On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization proclaimed COVID-19 a pandemic.COVID-19’s rapid proliferation is posing a challenge to the healthcare systems around the world.



Hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) in many nations are overburdened or on the verge of collapsing.As a result, the most efficient use of healthcare resources is required.



With limited access to breathing equipment, skilled critical care employees, or protected patient monitoring systems, healthcare providers are compelled to treat extremely ill patients. The endeavor to keep COVID-19 patients from deteriorating and being admitted to the ICU is enormous. To slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent future outbreaks, the need for new diagnostics, treatments, and vaccinations is high.

Malaria is the most common tropical human disease caused by protozoan parasites, with an increasing incidence and mortality rate.Furthermore, there are currently no licensed vaccinations for this disease, fueling the need to develop an effective and reliable anti-malaria vaccine that can protect humans from various parasitic infection stages containing various malaria antigens.



For example, according to the WHO figures from July 2018, there were 216 million malaria cases worldwide in 2016, with 445,000 deaths reported.The worldwide plant-based vaccine market is expected to rise due to rising influenza incidence rates.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, influenza caused 49,000,000 symptomatic illnesses and 79,000 fatalities in 2017–2018. Hence, the rising number of infectious diseases worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the plant-based vaccines market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global plant-based vaccines market is segmented into influenza, zika virus, Ebola virus, poultry disease, COVID-19, and others.The influenza segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the COVID-19 segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the plant-based vaccines market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

