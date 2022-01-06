ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its participation in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference being held January 10–13, 2022.

A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be made available at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10th and will be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/investors/news-events.

ProMIS Executive Chairman and CEO, Eugene Williams, will provide an update on the company with an overview of its unique technology platform that has enabled ProMIS to develop a broad portfolio of antibody candidates selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others. In addition, the presentation will focus on PMN310, ProMIS’ oligomer-selective lead antibody for AD, currently in late preclinical development/IND enabling studies.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF

