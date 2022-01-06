Humacyte Announces Presentation of First Eight Expanded Access Cases Using Human Acellular Vessel™ (HAV) for Treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia at 46th Annual Winter Meeting of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that results from the first series of compassionate use cases of Humacyte’s Human Acellular VesselTM (HAV) will be presented at the 46th Annual Winter Meeting of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society (VESS) in Snowmass, Colo. at 7:56 a.m. MST on January 28, 2022. The presentation will describe the outcomes of HAV implantation into eight patients for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Expanded Access Program (EAP). The presentation, titled “Real World Experience with the Human Acellular Vessel: A Bioengineered Implant for Arterial Repair That Expands Limb Salvage Options,” will be made by Alexander Kersey, M.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.



Humacyte’s HAVs are engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels that are currently being evaluated in late-stage clinical trials in vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The HAV has been used in EAP cases for patients with severe PAD and vascular injury for whom there are limited treatment options. The VESS presentation will highlight eight HAV implantations in patients with PAD or vascular injury who had exhausted other treatment options and would have otherwise faced amputation and limb loss.

“Vascular reconstruction remains a critical need for successful limb salvage. Many patients have limited options for revascularizing their severely ischemic limbs, and we are developing the HAV to potentially offer an immediate option for difficult revascularization scenarios,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “This will be the first time that results from our use of the HAV for limb salvage have been reported, and we’re looking forward to Dr. Kersey’s presentation at VESS.”

The Annual Meeting of the VESS brings together internationally recognized, fellowship-trained vascular surgeons, and provides the premiere forum to promote the field of vascular and endovascular surgery through education, advocacy and leadership. For more information, visit https://vesurgery.org/meetings/winter/.

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

