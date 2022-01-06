New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195628/?utm_source=GNW

However, the stringent regulatory framework for photomedicine technologies hampers the growth of the market.



Photomedicine is a discipline of medicine that uses photobiology and light to cure diseases and other medical conditions.Lasers, full-spectrum light, dichroic lamps, polychromatic polarized light, light-emitting diodes, and fluorescent lamps are used in this treatment to expose people to specific wavelengths of light.



Photomedicine is a new therapy option for a variety of disorders that has outperformed the old technique of diagnosing and detecting a condition.



The photomedicine devices and technologies market, based on technology, is segmented into photodynamic Therapy (PDT), Immuno-PDT (Photoimmune Therapies), Fluorescence-Guided Surgery, Photodynamic Diagnosis, Photobiomodulation (Lasers Lights), and Other Technologies.The photodynamic therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the photomedicine devices and technologies market is segmented into Aesthetics and Dermatology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Pain Management, Wound Healing, and Other Applications.The market for the Aesthetics and Dermatology segment is further segmented into hair removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and other applications.



The aesthetics and dermatology segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



