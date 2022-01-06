The personal lubricants market is expected to reach US$ 2,933.62 million by 2028 from US$ 1,419.89 million in 2021

New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Lubricants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Lubricant Type ; Distribution Channel and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195626/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, some customers utilize personal lubricants while using sex toys to fantasize, have an orgasm, relax, , and feel connected to their bodies.



The surge in the number of adult shops and availability of personal lubricant products in pharmacies and online retail stores represent a shift in attitude toward such products, which, in turn, is likely to drive the market.In the global market, regional and international manufacturers are offering different products under various brands.



The product types are based on flavors, applications, and others. Some of the products available in the market are given below.

Brand Personal Lubricant Products Manufacturer/Company

DUREX • Durex Lube Cherry Flavoured Lubricant Gel for Men & Women

• Durex Lube Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant Gel for Men & Women

• Durex 2-in-1 Massage and Play Massage-Gel and Personal Lubricant

• Durex Lubricant Saucy Strawberry Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, the UK

K-Y • K-Y Jelly Personal Water Based Lubricant

• K-Y Personal Lubricant Lube Gel Water Based

• K-Y Personal Lubricant Warming Liquid

• K-Y Liquid Lubricant

KamaSutra • KamaSutra Aloe and Vitamin E Personal Lubricant

• KamaSutra Strawberry Personal Lubricant Raymond Group, India

Bold Care • Bold Care Vibe - Natural Personal Lubricant for Men and Women - Premium Chocolate Flavour - Water Based Lube Oddity Healthcare Private Limited, India

YES • YES WB Organic Natural Water Based Personal Lubricant

• YES OB Organic Natural Plant-Oil Based Personal Lubricant

• Others The Yes Yes Company Ltd., the UK

Source: The Insight Partners Analysis

The rising adoption of online shopping is making these products easily accessible to customers. Various online retail platforms, such as Amazon.com, offer separate and dedicated segments for related products. The easy availability of personal lubricants is expected to increase the demand for these products in the regional and global markets.

Moreover, the increasing number of e-commerce platforms is one of the prominent reasons boosting the adoption of personal lubricants.Online or e-commerce platforms allow customers to hide their identities while purchasing such products.



Growing presence of online retailers and increasing preference for online platforms to buy products related to intimate pleasure are estimated to drive the global and regional market during the forecast period.

The global personal lubricants market, based on lubricant type, is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based.The water-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period due to their incumbent usage, high volume consumption, and product innovation.

The global personal lubricants market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into e-commerce, drug stores, and others.In 2021, the e-commerce segment held the largest share of the market.



The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

