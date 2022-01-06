Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. and CAPE VINCENT, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambray Mutual Holding Company (the “MHC”), Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) (the “Company”) and Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank” and, together with the MHC and the Company, “Gouverneur” or the “Gouverneur Entities”) and Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (“CBCV”) today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CBCV will merge with and into the Bank, with the Bank as the surviving institution, in a series of transactions. The combined institution will have approximately $210 million in total assets and five offices in two counties in Northern New York.



Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of CBCV and each of the Gouverneur Entities, CBCV stockholders will receive $1,056.11 in cash for each share of CBCV common stock held, representing aggregate merger consideration of $8,448,900.

Faye C. Waterman, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur, commented, “The acquisition of Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent will further expand our footprint into Jefferson County and the Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River communities. Gouverneur and CBCV share the same core values, and this merger allows us to honor our longstanding commitments to our stockholders and communities while continuing to serve our customers with the same high level of personal service. The merger will also offer expanded products and services to the CBCV and Gouverneur customer base.”

Mr. Waterman continued, “We are very excited about our growing Gouverneur family and serving the St. Lawrence County, Jefferson County and Lewis County regions for many years to come.”

Taylor Robbins, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, commented, “Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent is proud to be partnering with Gouverneur Savings and Loan. We believe this merger is an excellent fit given our familiarity with Gouverneur Savings. Both of our institutions have been successfully serving our communities for over 100 years. This merger offers significant and enhanced benefits to our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. We are excited and look forward to demonstrating to all of our combined constituents that we’re better and stronger together. We believe this is an excellent opportunity for both institutions and we look forward to all of the opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Under the merger agreement, Gouverneur will appoint one current CBCV director to the Board of Directors of each of the Gouverneur Entities, and will appoint Mr. Robbins as Executive Vice President.

The merger is expected to be consummated during the second quarter of 2022, after the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the approval of CBCV’s stockholders. In connection with the execution of the merger agreement, Gouverneur entered into voting agreements with the members of the Board of Directors of CBCV. Subject to the terms and conditions of the voting agreements, these individuals have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement.

Keller & Company, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Gouverneur and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Gouverneur in connection with the transaction. Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as financial advisor to CBCV and Luse Gorman, PC is serving as legal counsel to CBCV in connection with the transaction.

About Gouverneur

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, which is a New York chartered savings and loan association founded in 1892 that offers deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At September 30, 2021, Gouverneur Bancorp had total assets of $134.7 million, total deposits of $100.8 million and total stockholders’ equity of $27.2 million.

About Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent

Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (CBCV) is a New York commercial bank offering deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At September 30, 2021, CBCV had total assets of $87.2 million, total deposits of $79.7 million and total stockholders’ equity of $7.3 million.

