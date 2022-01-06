Fantasy 360 Signs Binding Share Purchase Agreement To Acquire Synthesis VR Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech”, “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated September 20, 2021, that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement dated January 4, 2022 (the “SPA”) pursuant to which it shall acquire 100% of the equity interests of California-based Synthesis VR Inc. (“Synthesis VR”) (the “Transaction”). Synthesis VR is a leading Location-based Virtual Reality (“VR”) content store and technology engine empowering approximately 300 out-of-home entertainment locations worldwide with over 17,000,000 minutes played in 2021, an 81% increase over 2020 despite market headwinds from the global pandemic. Synthesis VR serves more than the Location-based entertainment industry, but also operates a broader sandbox platform serving the education and enterprise sectors as well. The Synthesis VR software engine provides everything the modern VR arcade and Family Entertainment Center needs to power their VR experiences, a vital component of many locations internationally.



Transaction Highlights:

Provides Fantasy 360 with leading software and distribution capabilities that the Company expects will accelerate growth in the fast growing $148 Billion VR/AR market

Synthesis VR is the only platform that supports Free Roam, Room-Scale, and Android- based tetherless Virtual Reality entertainment, a Gold Standard for VR arcade operators

Synthesis VR provides over 325 Games and other experiences available through its extensive content catalogue



Synthesis VR supports almost 300 entertainment center clients with locations across North America, Europe, India, South East Asia and Latin America



Synthesis VR development partners include: KAT VR, bHaptics, ImSim, Codemasters, Survios, nDreams, Secret Location, Schell Games, Resolution Games, Wanadev, Never Bored and SUPERHOT among others



Synthesis VR has seen over 17,000,000+ minutes played in 2021 across the network, an 81% increase over 2020 despite market headwinds from the global pandemic



Synthesis VR software platform manages all guest bookings, payment processing, game licensing which supports multiple billing options such as pay per minute, monthly and a combination of both, self-serve in headset game launcher, membership & player tracking, leaderboards, that include email offers directly targeted to the client and many more client friendly offerings.



Synthesis VR brings an experienced management team led by CEO A Shabeer Sinnalebbe and CTO Kamen Petrov



VR and augmented reality (“AR”) is rapidly transforming every aspect of people’s lives and businesses including paradigm shifts in entertainment, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, training and education industries. In a recent report titled “Seeing is believing” published by PwC, it was predicted that the VR/AR industry would grow from $148.5B in 2021 to contributing an estimated $1.5 Trillion to the global economy by 2030 with Out-of-Home entertainment playing a major part in this growth.

“We are pleased to have executed on our acquisition strategy and believe Synthesis VR will prove to be a market leader with its sophisticated technology engine, as already evidenced by its impressive user growth and engagement in 2021,” said Tim Bieber, Fantasy 360 CEO. “Fantasy 360 and Synthesis VR have very complementary assets and skill sets, and we look forward to working with their experienced team and leading VR technology platform to further accelerate growth. By also integrating their VR technology with our UNCONTAINED platform, we can further capitalize on the growing VR industry and gaming trends to create a next-gen Immersive Entertainment Platform.”

A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO of Synthesis VR states, “We at Synthesis VR are very excited to be joining the Fantasy 360 team. As we continue to develop our platform, this acquisition will allow our products and offerings to reach an even larger market, as we capitalize on synergies with Fantasy 360’s platform, clients and objectives. We are excited for our growth prospects as we continue to build our vision and capitalize on the growth of the VR industry.”

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, acquire 100% of the equity interests of Synthesis VR for aggregate upfront consideration of $4,800,000 (the “Upfront Purchase Price”). The Upfront Purchase Price is payable as follows: (i) $500,000 in cash with: (A) $150,000 payable on the date of closing of the Transaction (the “Closing Date”); (B) $50,000 payable on the later of January 31, 2022 and the Closing Date; and (C) $200,000 payable upon the earlier of the completion of certain financing objectives of the Company and May 1, 2022; and (D) $100,000 payable upon the earlier of the completion of certain additional financing objectives of the Company and December 31, 2022; and (ii) 12,285,714 common shares of the Company (“Fantasy 360 Shares”) with an aggregate value of $4,300,000 at a deemed price per Fantasy 360 Share equal to $0.35, which such shares subject to contractual escrow with tranched release over a period of 20 months. In connection with the transaction, the Company also agreed to pay an aggregate of $288,000 in finder's fees payable by the issuance of 822,857 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price per share of $0.35. In addition, subject to applicable laws and approval of the CSE, in addition to the Purchase Price, Fantasy 360 has agreed to pay the Vendors up to $5,000,000, payable through the issuance of Fantasy 360 Shares or by cash, subject to and upon the achievement of certain mutually agreed upon performance milestones over two separate earn-out periods. For each earn-out tranche, subject to achievement of specified milestones during the respective milestone period, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of $2,500,000 payable through cash or the issuance of Fantasy 360 Shares at a price equal to the 10 trading day volume weighted average price of the Fantasy 360 Shares ending on last day of the respective earn-out period.

The team behind Fantasy 360 Technologies is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as Director Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President).

