New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Material Type, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195623/?utm_source=GNW





The rise in the prevalence of implant-associated infections and technological advancements in antibacterial coatings is driving the market. However, the high cost of implants with an antimicrobial coating is hindering the market growth.



Bacterial infection and infection-induced immune responses have become a life-threatening concern Among patients undergoing orthopedic implant surgery.Biocontamination of conventional biomaterials causes bacterial invasion in injured areas, resulting in postoperative illness.



As a result, anti-infection and immune-evasive coatings for orthopedic implants are desperately needed.There is an increase in demand for orthopedic implants such as screws, plates, nails, and artificial joints from hospitals for orthopedic surgery.



Moreover, there is a rise in demand for coating the implants with an anti-biofouling polymer, which prevents bio substances and bacteria from adhering onto the surface.



Implant-associated infections result from various factors, including antibacterial prophylaxis, bacterial load, microorganism and host’s type, surgical procedure and technique, and type of implant. The increasing prevalence of implant-associated infections is one of the prominent factors driving the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market.



For instance, as per the study reported by the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research in 2018, the prevalence of implant-associated infections in orthopedic trauma patients was found to be in the range of 5 to 10%. Each year, 750,000–1,000,000 implant-associated infections cases are found in the US, and the government needs to spend more than US$ 1.6 billion to cover the expense of the excess hospital charges due to implant-associated infections. Especially with the widespread use of orthopedic implants, the number of infected implants was continued to increase. Even if the infected implants can be successfully removed by secondary surgery, the functionality of the limb and the fracture healing may be limited, which may eventually lead to fatal surgical operations such as amputation, joint arthroplasty, or arthrodesis. Therefore, the high epidemiology of implant-associated infections generates the demand for appropriate implant antibacterial coating treatment, which will support the market’s growth.



The demand for the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment has been rising because of the heavy incidence of prosthetic joint infection (PJI).PJI is the most serious complication following total joint arthroplasty.



According to an article published in Annals of Joint 2021, the estimated cost of treating PJI in the US alone is US$ 1.62 billion. The incidence of PJI varies with the joint involved. According to the study, total knee arthroplasty, total hip arthroplasty, and total shoulder arthroplasty have reported incidences of 0.25% to 2%, 0.5% to 1%, and less than 1%, respectively. Around 23 to 25% of revision total knee arthroplasty procedures and 12 to 15% of total hip arthroplasty procedures are performed for PJI.



Moreover, according to the investor’s presentation published by aap Implantate AG, in 2020, in orthopedic trauma, it has been estimated that up to 30% of cases may result in infection.Similarly, fracture-related infection (FRI) is a severe complication after bone injury and can pose a serious diagnostic challenge.



According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis), the prevalence of FRI increased by 0.28 from 8.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 10.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants between 2008 and 2018. Hence, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic implant-associated infections will increase the demand for orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market is segmented into passive surface finishing/modifications (PSM), active surface finishing/modifications (ASM), and peri-operative antibacterial local carriers or coatings (LCC).In 2020, the active surface finishing/modifications (ASM) segment held the largest share of the market.



Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.ASM involves the application of pharmacologically active antibacterial agents or compounds like antibiotics, antiseptics, metal ions, or organic molecules on the surface of orthopedic implants.



Such pharmacologically activated coatings on implant surfaces may change the implant from a passive or pharmacologically inert medical device to a drug-loaded medical device. Companies such as DOT GmbH and Harland Medical Systems, Inc. provide antibacterial coatings surface treatment, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Material Type Insights

Based on material type, the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market is segmented into metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings.The metallic coatings segment would hold a larger market share in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market due to the high efficacy at low dosage levels without the development of antimicrobial resistance. Metal-based antimicrobials coating can provide sustainable solutions toward orthopedic implant-associated infections, which is expected to drive the segment.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market are the Annals of Joint 2021, Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis), American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), gobereno de Mexico report, World Bank Data, International Trade Administration, Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (FENIN), National Center for Biotechnology Information, Scientific American Worldwide Report and Scorecard, Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, International Journal of Physiotherapy, Bank Melli Iran (BMI), World Health Organization, and Brazilian Journal of Infectious Diseases, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195623/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________