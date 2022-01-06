New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195622/?utm_source=GNW

The consumers purchasing organic products are adapting the same purchasing behavior for their pets and demanding clean label organic pet foods to prevent harmful side effects of synthetic and chemical additives in conventional pet food.



Based on distribution channel, the organic pet food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, whereas the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail stores that offer groceries, vegetables, dairy products, and packaged food products under one roof.They give discounts and attractive offers to their loyal customers.



The stores offer a wide variety of products where customers can select products according to their choice. The organic pet food market for the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is growing due to various factors such as the availability of a wide range of products with famous brands under one roof, the convenience of selecting the products, and the availability of discounts and attractive deals.



By region, the organic pet food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the market.



However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The high internet connectivity in the countries across Asia-Pacific would boost the sales of organic pet food through e-commerce sites.



With the introduction of online purchases and enhanced technologies, the pet care industry is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years.The popularity and reliance on branded products compared to the local products would offer lucrative opportunities for global organic pet food manufacturers during the forecast period.



The market in Asia Pacific is growing due to rising demand from pet owners for healthy, nutritious, and organic food.



Tender and True Pet Nutrition; Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks; Nestlé; Raw Paws Pet, Inc.; NATIVE PET; Primal Pet Foods; Yarrah Organic Petfood B.V.; Organic Paws; Petcurean; and Evangers are among the key players operating in the organic pet food market.



The overall organic pet food market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the organic pet food market.

