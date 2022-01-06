Sendlane and Justuno Partner to Drive More Meaningful Experiences for eCommerce Merchants and Their Customers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendlane , a customer experience-focused email and SMS marketing automation solution for eCommerce brands, announces an integration with Justuno . The integration allows merchants to grow their subscriber lists faster by capturing first-party data (emails, phone numbers, consent, etc.) for behavior-based automation and onsite marketing.



Sendlane’s platform is used by hundreds of eCommerce merchants to manage and implement marketing campaigns. Justuno’s onsite messaging solutions are used by merchants to capture emails and phone numbers, implement promotions at crucial points in the customer journey, and improve branding and user experience.

Data collected through the Sendlane - Justuno integration allows Sendlane users to better understand the behaviors and attributes of their website traffic and build segments inside their accounts. The segments can be as general or as targeted as a merchant desires. The more targeted they are, the better chance that Sendlane’s automation will convert into sales from email and/or SMS. The integration also allows Sendlane users to suppress popups to customers who have already responded to a campaign.

“We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Sendlane through Justuno’s new one-click email and SMS integration,” said Derek Booth, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Justuno. “Now, merchants can supercharge their marketing campaigns by easily uniting onsite shopping experiences with advanced personalization and segmentation within email and SMS. We’re particularly excited for Justuno merchants with more than one store, as this integration unlocks the ability for faster and more effective subscriber list growth. Then, with Sendlane’s multi-store functionality, merchants can seamlessly manage multiple databases in one platform.”

“eCommerce merchants leveraging our integration with Justuno will convert site traffic into email and SMS revenue more quickly,” said Andrew Christison, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Sendlane. “They can build their contact lists faster and market more intelligently with advanced targeting and segmentation. With Justuno’s unmatched ability to capture traffic and Sendlane’s industry-leading deliverability rates, your email and SMS lists can now generate the revenue your brand deserves.”

To read more about the integration, go here .

About Justuno

Justuno is the premiere onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. With over 11 years of experience serving more than 20,000 customers, Justuno empowers brands and agencies alike to create better website experiences through personalized touchpoints, comprehensive analytics, robust traffic segmentation, and more.

About Sendlane

Sendlane, a customer experience-focused email and SMS marketing automation solution empowers eCommerce brands to turn their first-time shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to service over 1,700 businesses and is used by top digital marketers and eCommerce brands across the globe, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving, and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 30 second response time support as well as an expert team of one-to-one, dedicated customer support managers.

Company Contact:

Danielle Porter-Condon

Sendlane

dani@sendlane.com