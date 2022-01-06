MissionCare Collective, the New Parent Company of myCNAjobs, Announces Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionCare Collective, the new parent company of myCNAjobs and the nation's largest network of front-line care workers, announces expansion of its portfolio to address the growing need for improved training, engagement, and retention of healthcare workers.

America is facing a big challenge threatening the quality of life for many people and the healthcare workforce needs to stabilize," says Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective and its growing suite of brands.

Too few people are entering the healthcare profession, there are limited career paths upwards, employees are unengaged and burned out, companies are plagued with high turnover and wage pressure concerns, and people that need care don't always receive reliable care when and where needed, leading to poor healthcare outcomes.

"The bottom line is that everyone suffers - the worker, the employer, and the patient," adds Kurtyka. "After spending 10 years in the trenches serving the industry, we knew something needed to change and we plan to build bridges to help the industry do just that."

Starting today, two new innovations are available and will continue to be built out to address industry challenges, including CoachUp Care and MissionCare.

CoachUp Care is a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together training, employee engagement, recognition, and retention tools under one roof. The platform is surrounded by best practices, data, and testing to measure knowledge competence, employee engagement, and turnover. For now, the platform is only available via invitation, to select networks, and to myCNAjobs members. Soon, it will be available to the broader market. To learn more, visit the newly launched CoachUp Care website.

In addition, MissionCare will serve as a bridge to bring workforce, providers, and trainers together to solve systemic labor issues within states. Additional announcements will be made soon.

"There's no single technology that can change the culture of care," adds Kurtyka. "However, bringing people and companies together that envision a brighter future can make real and lasting change possible."

We invite you to partner with us. To learn more, visit MissionCare Collective.

ABOUT MISSIONCARE COLLECTIVE

More than a collective group of companies, MissionCare Collective builds bridges with partners, communities, the workforce, and providers to bring meaning and purpose to healthcare careers. We help create pathways, upskill, and train beyond compliance, thus enabling companies to engage their teams and reduce turnover. We create programs to drive better healthcare outcomes. With the infrastructure to tap into millions of direct care workers, we can attract more people into the profession. We are driven by a passion to collaborate as a collective to improve the culture of care. Our brands include myCNAjobs, CoachUp Care, and MissionCare. www.missioncare.com

