B2Digital Reports Unaudited Financial Highlights for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

MMA Event Revenues up nearly 600%, Ticket Sales up over 750%, Gym Memberships up nearly 200%



Tampa, FL, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to provide current and prospective shareholders with the Company’s unaudited financial performance data for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021.

Please note that data presented below represent unaudited provisional numbers that are subject to change in future financial reporting.

Unaudited Financial Performance Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Total Consolidated Revenues of $1.85 million, up 272% year over year from last year’s $476 thousand

Live Event Segment: Total Revenues up 593% year over year

Live Event Segment: Pay per view revenues up 355% year over year

Live Event Segment: Gate ticket sales up 768% year over year

Live Event Segment: Sponsorship revenues up 490% year over year

One More Gym Segment: Total Revenues of $1.07 million, up 178% on year-over-year basis

One More Gym Segment: Membership Dues and Subscriptions up 184% year over year

Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital, commented, “We have seen enormous and accelerating growth in basically every major metric related to our performance in both the Event and Gym segments. We continue to drive that growth through both organic execution and strategic activity. We are focused on additional acquisition-based expansion in 2022 as well as further capitalizing on sponsorship revenue potential as the B2 Fighting Series brand expands across the U.S. market and matures into a household name in the combat sports marketplace.”

Management looks forward to continued growth in average per-event revenues and notes that 2022 is slated to feature more events across more states and at bigger venues than 2021 for the B2 Fighting Series.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com .

